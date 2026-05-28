Siddaramaiah resigns as Karnataka CM; Governor yet to accept it
The announcement was made after a breakfast meeting was hosted by CM Siddaramaiah at his residence in Bengaluru. The meeting was attended by DK Shivakumar and other cabinet members.
/
/
Siddaramaiah resigns as Karnataka CM; Governor yet to accept it
The announcement was made after a breakfast meeting was hosted by CM Siddaramaiah at his residence in Bengaluru. The meeting was attended by DK Shivakumar and other cabinet members.
/
/
To learn more
No items found.