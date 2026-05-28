India
Politics

Siddaramaiah resigns as Karnataka CM; Governor yet to accept it

The announcement was made after a breakfast meeting was hosted by CM Siddaramaiah at his residence in Bengaluru. The meeting was attended by DK Shivakumar and other cabinet members.
Published on
28
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
Violence breaks out in Kerala as ED raids former CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s residence.
Violence breaks out in Kerala as ED raids former CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s residence.
To be continued
Violence breaks out in Kerala as ED raids former CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s residence.
Violence breaks out in Kerala as ED raids former CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s residence.
India
Politics

Siddaramaiah resigns as Karnataka CM; Governor yet to accept it

The announcement was made after a breakfast meeting was hosted by CM Siddaramaiah at his residence in Bengaluru. The meeting was attended by DK Shivakumar and other cabinet members.
Publié le
28
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
Violence breaks out in Kerala as ED raids former CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s residence.
À suivre
Violence breaks out in Kerala as ED raids former CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s residence.

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