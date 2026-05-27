Violence breaks out in Kerala as ED raids former CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s residence.
Violence erupted in Kerala as LDF workers clashed with police and hurled stones at ED vehicles following raids at former CM Pinarayi Vijayan's home in a money laundering probe.
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Violence breaks out in Kerala as ED raids former CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s residence.
Violence erupted in Kerala as LDF workers clashed with police and hurled stones at ED vehicles following raids at former CM Pinarayi Vijayan's home in a money laundering probe.
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