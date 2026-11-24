A woman who had stepped out to buy medicine for her child was stopped on a road in Lucknow during VIP movement. A video circulating on social media shows a police officer telling her, “Keep quiet… You think you’re above the Chief Minister?” The woman was among several people who were made to wait after roads were closed for the movement. The officer was also heard hurling abuses at people waiting on the road. The incident came amid traffic restrictions in Lucknow ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the city on 21 November for the fifth Kaushal Dikshant Samaroh at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, according to media reports. Traffic diversions were enforced on several routes, including Shaheed Path, Gomti Nagar and roads leading to the airport. The incident also brought attention to earlier statements by political leaders on VIP culture. In June 2024, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had urged public representatives to give up VIP culture during a meeting. In 2017, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called for replacing VIP culture with what he described as “EPI” culture, meaning “Every Person Is Important”.