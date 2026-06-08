India
Society

7.8 magnitude earthquake struck southern Philippines, damaging buildings and injuring hundreds

A powerful offshore earthquake in the Philippines left at least 12 dead and injured more than 200, triggering tsunami warnings and evacuations as authorities assessed the damage across the region.
Published on
08
/
06
/
2026
To be continued
Amit Shah’s convoy brings traffic in Shillong to standstill
Amit Shah’s convoy brings traffic in Shillong to standstill
To be continued
Amit Shah’s convoy brings traffic in Shillong to standstill
Amit Shah’s convoy brings traffic in Shillong to standstill
India
Society

7.8 magnitude earthquake struck southern Philippines, damaging buildings and injuring hundreds

A powerful offshore earthquake in the Philippines left at least 12 dead and injured more than 200, triggering tsunami warnings and evacuations as authorities assessed the damage across the region.
Publié le
08
/
06
/
2026
To be continued
Amit Shah’s convoy brings traffic in Shillong to standstill
À suivre
Amit Shah’s convoy brings traffic in Shillong to standstill

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