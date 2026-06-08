7.8 magnitude earthquake struck southern Philippines, damaging buildings and injuring hundreds
A powerful offshore earthquake in the Philippines left at least 12 dead and injured more than 200, triggering tsunami warnings and evacuations as authorities assessed the damage across the region.
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7.8 magnitude earthquake struck southern Philippines, damaging buildings and injuring hundreds
A powerful offshore earthquake in the Philippines left at least 12 dead and injured more than 200, triggering tsunami warnings and evacuations as authorities assessed the damage across the region.
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