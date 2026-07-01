A man entered a condominium with a 17-year-old but left with her body stuffed inside in Bangkok

Australian national Simon Peter Carman has been charged in Thailand over the death of 17-year-old Tunchanok Donhomla. According to Thai police, Carman allegedly entered a condominium with the teenager before an argument over payment. Investigators allege he later left with a suitcase containing her body, which was later found near a railway line. Police said Carman was arrested at Bangkok airport while allegedly trying to leave the country. He faces charges including murder, concealment of a body, moving or destroying a body, and taking a minor aged 15 to 18 for sexual purposes. Carman has denied the allegations and claims he acted in self-defence.