India
Society

Paper leak in Rajasthan leads to exam cancellation and student protests

Another cheating racket made headlines, this time in Rajasthan, after police uncovered an alleged plan to help candidates cheat during a paramedical examination, with candidates protesting over the examination being conducted unfairly.
Published on
01
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
Japanese fans stayed back to clean their stadium section
Japanese fans stayed back to clean their stadium section
To be continued
Japanese fans stayed back to clean their stadium section
Japanese fans stayed back to clean their stadium section
India
Society

Paper leak in Rajasthan leads to exam cancellation and student protests

Another cheating racket made headlines, this time in Rajasthan, after police uncovered an alleged plan to help candidates cheat during a paramedical examination, with candidates protesting over the examination being conducted unfairly.
Publié le
01
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
Japanese fans stayed back to clean their stadium section
À suivre
Japanese fans stayed back to clean their stadium section

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