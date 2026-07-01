Paper leak in Rajasthan leads to exam cancellation and student protests
Another cheating racket made headlines, this time in Rajasthan, after police uncovered an alleged plan to help candidates cheat during a paramedical examination, with candidates protesting over the examination being conducted unfairly.
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Paper leak in Rajasthan leads to exam cancellation and student protests
Another cheating racket made headlines, this time in Rajasthan, after police uncovered an alleged plan to help candidates cheat during a paramedical examination, with candidates protesting over the examination being conducted unfairly.
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A Scorpio driver fled without paying after filling diesel worth Rs. 6,000 at a fuel station in Gurugram
Pune 3-year-old rape and murder case: Bhimrao Kamble sentenced to death within 60 days, court says 'no scope for reformation'
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