The Woman Who Became “Internet Ki Mummy” After Losing Her Son

She was just a mother trying to build a happy life with her son. But years of bullying changed everything. According to Aarti Malhotra, her 16-year-old son, Arvey, took his own life. She says he had endured years of bullying and abuse at school. Instead of letting grief consume her, she chose to fight. She created Internet Ki Mummy, becoming a source of comfort, courage, and hope for thousands. This is her story.