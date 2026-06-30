India
Society

The Woman Who Became “Internet Ki Mummy” After Losing Her Son

She was just a mother trying to build a happy life with her son. But years of bullying changed everything. According to Aarti Malhotra, her 16-year-old son, Arvey, took his own life. She says he had endured years of bullying and abuse at school. Instead of letting grief consume her, she chose to fight. She created Internet Ki Mummy, becoming a source of comfort, courage, and hope for thousands. This is her story.
Published on
30
/
06
/
2026
To be continued
A Scorpio driver fled without paying after filling diesel worth Rs. 6,000 at a fuel station in Gurugram
A Scorpio driver fled without paying after filling diesel worth Rs. 6,000 at a fuel station in Gurugram
To be continued
A Scorpio driver fled without paying after filling diesel worth Rs. 6,000 at a fuel station in Gurugram
A Scorpio driver fled without paying after filling diesel worth Rs. 6,000 at a fuel station in Gurugram
India
Society

The Woman Who Became “Internet Ki Mummy” After Losing Her Son

She was just a mother trying to build a happy life with her son. But years of bullying changed everything. According to Aarti Malhotra, her 16-year-old son, Arvey, took his own life. She says he had endured years of bullying and abuse at school. Instead of letting grief consume her, she chose to fight. She created Internet Ki Mummy, becoming a source of comfort, courage, and hope for thousands. This is her story.
Publié le
30
/
06
/
2026
To be continued
A Scorpio driver fled without paying after filling diesel worth Rs. 6,000 at a fuel station in Gurugram
À suivre
A Scorpio driver fled without paying after filling diesel worth Rs. 6,000 at a fuel station in Gurugram

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