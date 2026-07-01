Japanese fans stayed back to clean their stadium section
After Japan lost to Brazil, Japanese fans still stayed back to clean their stadium section. Win or lose, the tradition reflects a wider culture of respect, responsibility and cleaning up after yourself.
/
/
Japanese fans stayed back to clean their stadium section
After Japan lost to Brazil, Japanese fans still stayed back to clean their stadium section. Win or lose, the tradition reflects a wider culture of respect, responsibility and cleaning up after yourself.
/
/
A Scorpio driver fled without paying after filling diesel worth Rs. 6,000 at a fuel station in Gurugram
Pune 3-year-old rape and murder case: Bhimrao Kamble sentenced to death within 60 days, court says 'no scope for reformation'
To learn more
No items found.