India
Society

Japanese fans stayed back to clean their stadium section

After Japan lost to Brazil, Japanese fans still stayed back to clean their stadium section. Win or lose, the tradition reflects a wider culture of respect, responsibility and cleaning up after yourself.
Published on
01
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
Paper leak in Rajasthan leads to exam cancellation and student protests
Paper leak in Rajasthan leads to exam cancellation and student protests
To be continued
Paper leak in Rajasthan leads to exam cancellation and student protests
Paper leak in Rajasthan leads to exam cancellation and student protests
India
Society

Japanese fans stayed back to clean their stadium section

After Japan lost to Brazil, Japanese fans still stayed back to clean their stadium section. Win or lose, the tradition reflects a wider culture of respect, responsibility and cleaning up after yourself.
Publié le
01
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
Paper leak in Rajasthan leads to exam cancellation and student protests
À suivre
Paper leak in Rajasthan leads to exam cancellation and student protests

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