India
Society

Bhavitha Mandava Opens Up About Going From Student Debt to Chanel's Biggest Runways

"My life has changed a lot..." From student debt to the world's biggest runways, Bhavitha Mandava's journey has been nothing short of extraordinary. In an exclusive interview with Brut at Paris Couture Week 2026, the Chanel brand ambassador spoke about her parents, her struggles, and the defining moments that shaped her career.
Published on
07
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
Sia-Ketan Case Sparks Demand for a National Commission for Men
Will India Get A National Commission For Men? Why The Demand Is Growing
To be continued
Sia-Ketan Case Sparks Demand for a National Commission for Men
Will India Get A National Commission For Men? Why The Demand Is Growing
India
Society

Bhavitha Mandava Opens Up About Going From Student Debt to Chanel's Biggest Runways

"My life has changed a lot..." From student debt to the world's biggest runways, Bhavitha Mandava's journey has been nothing short of extraordinary. In an exclusive interview with Brut at Paris Couture Week 2026, the Chanel brand ambassador spoke about her parents, her struggles, and the defining moments that shaped her career.
Publié le
07
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
Sia-Ketan Case Sparks Demand for a National Commission for Men
À suivre
Sia-Ketan Case Sparks Demand for a National Commission for Men

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