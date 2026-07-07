Bhavitha Mandava Opens Up About Going From Student Debt to Chanel's Biggest Runways

"My life has changed a lot..." From student debt to the world's biggest runways, Bhavitha Mandava's journey has been nothing short of extraordinary. In an exclusive interview with Brut at Paris Couture Week 2026, the Chanel brand ambassador spoke about her parents, her struggles, and the defining moments that shaped her career.