Heavy rainfall continued to batter Mumbai and neighbouring districts, disrupting transport, forcing school closures and claiming at least 13 lives over four days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Mumbai as intense rainfall caused widespread waterlogging across the city. Private offices asked employees to work from home, while the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) directed contractors to suspend hazardous construction activities. Western Railway services were severely affected as waterlogged tracks led to delays and cancellations, impacting at least 40 train services. Several roads across Mumbai also witnessed heavy traffic congestion due to flooding. The rain also triggered multiple landslides. A landslip on the Goa-Mumbai highway halted vehicular movement for nearly 12 hours, leaving hundreds of travellers stranded without food, drinking water or fuel. Another landslide affected traffic on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. Educational institutions remained shut on July 7 after the BMC announced the closure of schools and colleges as a precautionary measure. Earlier, on July 5, six people died after a four-storey shanty building collapsed in eastern Mumbai amid heavy rainfall. The fatalities formed part of the 13 rain-related deaths reported across the Mumbai region over four days. Authorities have urged residents to avoid unnecessary travel, monitor official weather updates and remain cautious as heavy rainfall is expected to continue.