India
Society

Florida crisis call ended in gunfire

Bodycam footage showed the moments before Florida deputies fatally shot 59-year-old Rosalia Hodges. Officials said she came out of her home with a knife, refused commands to drop it and advanced toward deputies, while the case also raised questions about how police respond to mental-health crises.
Published on
06
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
West Bengal protests
Explained: The West Bengal Girl Murder Case And The Mob Lynching That Followed
To be continued
West Bengal protests
Explained: The West Bengal Girl Murder Case And The Mob Lynching That Followed
India
Society

Florida crisis call ended in gunfire

Bodycam footage showed the moments before Florida deputies fatally shot 59-year-old Rosalia Hodges. Officials said she came out of her home with a knife, refused commands to drop it and advanced toward deputies, while the case also raised questions about how police respond to mental-health crises.
Publié le
06
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
West Bengal protests
À suivre
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