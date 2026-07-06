Florida crisis call ended in gunfire
Bodycam footage showed the moments before Florida deputies fatally shot 59-year-old Rosalia Hodges. Officials said she came out of her home with a knife, refused commands to drop it and advanced toward deputies, while the case also raised questions about how police respond to mental-health crises.
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Florida crisis call ended in gunfire
Bodycam footage showed the moments before Florida deputies fatally shot 59-year-old Rosalia Hodges. Officials said she came out of her home with a knife, refused commands to drop it and advanced toward deputies, while the case also raised questions about how police respond to mental-health crises.
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