A statement by BJP MLA Ratna Debnath has gone viral after the alleged rape and murder of a 12-year-old girl in Baruipur, West Bengal. Debnath's remarks drew attention because she is not just a politician. She is also the mother of one of the victims in the RG Kar Hospital rape and murder case, making her response deeply personal. What Happened In The Baruipur Case? The 12-year-old girl allegedly went missing on 4 July 2026 after leaving home to buy a birthday gift for a friend. Her body was recovered the next day from a sack found in a pond in Baruipur. Police are investigating the case as an alleged kidnapping, rape and murder. The girl's family has alleged that four men abducted her and claimed police did not act quickly enough after she disappeared. Why Did The Case Spark Violence? News of the girl's death triggered protests in Baruipur. During the unrest, a man suspected by local residents of involvement in the crime was allegedly lynched before police could intervene. Authorities later arrested four people in connection with the girl's death and also detained local BJP worker Shantanu Mandal during the investigation. What Did Ratna Debnath Say? Reacting to the incident, BJP MLA Ratna Debnath said justice in this case "will not be like before," referring to her own family's experience after the RG Kar Hospital tragedy. Her comments have been widely shared online because they connect two of West Bengal's most high-profile crimes against women within the past two years. Mamata Banerjee Also Responded On 6 July, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee led a candlelight march condemning the alleged rape and murder of the minor. The state government has said the accused will face strict legal action, while the investigation into the case continues.