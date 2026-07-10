Decorated train cabin leads to suspension and departmental inquiry
A honeymoon-themed First AC compartment on the Nandigram Express sparked a railway probe after an unauthorised decorator entered the reserved coach without a valid ticket.
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Decorated train cabin leads to suspension and departmental inquiry
A honeymoon-themed First AC compartment on the Nandigram Express sparked a railway probe after an unauthorised decorator entered the reserved coach without a valid ticket.
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