India
Society

Decorated train cabin leads to suspension and departmental inquiry

A honeymoon-themed First AC compartment on the Nandigram Express sparked a railway probe after an unauthorised decorator entered the reserved coach without a valid ticket.
Published on
10
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
Multiple cases of deaths due to electrocution reported from across India
Multiple cases of deaths due to electrocution reported from across India
To be continued
Multiple cases of deaths due to electrocution reported from across India
Multiple cases of deaths due to electrocution reported from across India
India
Society

Decorated train cabin leads to suspension and departmental inquiry

A honeymoon-themed First AC compartment on the Nandigram Express sparked a railway probe after an unauthorised decorator entered the reserved coach without a valid ticket.
Publié le
10
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
Multiple cases of deaths due to electrocution reported from across India
À suivre
Multiple cases of deaths due to electrocution reported from across India

On the same topic

multiple-cases-of-deaths-due-to-electrocution-reported-from-across-india
Multiple cases of deaths due to electrocution reported from across India
class-6-student-dies-in-school-parents-allege-assault-by-pt-teacher
Class 6 student dies in school; parents allege assault by PT teacher
road-rage-incident-from-jharkhand-renews-concerns-about-angry-drivers
Road rage incident from Jharkhand renews concerns about angry drivers
smoking-in-temple
Smoking in temple
anandiben-patel-on-expert-moms
Anandiben Patel on "expert moms"
how-one-family-rewrote-the-story-of-widowhood
How One Family Rewrote the Story of Widowhood

To learn more

No items found.