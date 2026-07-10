Anandiben Patel on "expert moms"
“What did your mother teach you…” While addressing a convocation, UP Governor Anandiben Patel stressed upon the importance of becoming “expert mothers,” adding that careers should not come at the cost of family responsibilities.
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Anandiben Patel on "expert moms"
“What did your mother teach you…” While addressing a convocation, UP Governor Anandiben Patel stressed upon the importance of becoming “expert mothers,” adding that careers should not come at the cost of family responsibilities.
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