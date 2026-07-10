India
Society

Anandiben Patel on "expert moms"

“What did your mother teach you…” While addressing a convocation, UP Governor Anandiben Patel stressed upon the importance of becoming “expert mothers,” adding that careers should not come at the cost of family responsibilities.
Published on
10
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
Multiple cases of deaths due to electrocution reported from across India
Multiple cases of deaths due to electrocution reported from across India
To be continued
Multiple cases of deaths due to electrocution reported from across India
Multiple cases of deaths due to electrocution reported from across India
India
Society

Anandiben Patel on "expert moms"

“What did your mother teach you…” While addressing a convocation, UP Governor Anandiben Patel stressed upon the importance of becoming “expert mothers,” adding that careers should not come at the cost of family responsibilities.
Publié le
10
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
Multiple cases of deaths due to electrocution reported from across India
À suivre
Multiple cases of deaths due to electrocution reported from across India

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