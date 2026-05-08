Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal allegedly caught vaping
A viral travel vlog from Arshdeep Singh’s YouTube channel put Yuzvendra Chahal in the spotlight, with fans comparing the footage to the recent Riyan Parag vape row during IPL 2026.
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Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal allegedly caught vaping
A viral travel vlog from Arshdeep Singh’s YouTube channel put Yuzvendra Chahal in the spotlight, with fans comparing the footage to the recent Riyan Parag vape row during IPL 2026.
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