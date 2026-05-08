India
Society

Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal allegedly caught vaping

A viral travel vlog from Arshdeep Singh’s YouTube channel put Yuzvendra Chahal in the spotlight, with fans comparing the footage to the recent Riyan Parag vape row during IPL 2026.
Published on
08
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
Nida Khan, an accused in TCS Nashik case, was arrested in Maharashtra
Nida Khan, an accused in TCS Nashik case, was arrested in Maharashtra
To be continued
Nida Khan, an accused in TCS Nashik case, was arrested in Maharashtra
Nida Khan, an accused in TCS Nashik case, was arrested in Maharashtra
India
Society

Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal allegedly caught vaping

A viral travel vlog from Arshdeep Singh’s YouTube channel put Yuzvendra Chahal in the spotlight, with fans comparing the footage to the recent Riyan Parag vape row during IPL 2026.
Publié le
08
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
Nida Khan, an accused in TCS Nashik case, was arrested in Maharashtra
À suivre
Nida Khan, an accused in TCS Nashik case, was arrested in Maharashtra

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