What is happening inside the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya?
Two-and-a-half years after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the grand Ram Temple, the shrine found itself at the centre of a controversy, with allegations that donations worth tens of millions of rupees offered by devotees had been embezzled.
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What is happening inside the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya?
Two-and-a-half years after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the grand Ram Temple, the shrine found itself at the centre of a controversy, with allegations that donations worth tens of millions of rupees offered by devotees had been embezzled.
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