India
Society

What is happening inside the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya?

Two-and-a-half years after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the grand Ram Temple, the shrine found itself at the centre of a controversy, with allegations that donations worth tens of millions of rupees offered by devotees had been embezzled.
Published on
26
/
06
/
2026
To be continued
Two earthquakes hit Venezuela in less than a minute apart
Two earthquakes hit Venezuela in less than a minute apart
To be continued
Two earthquakes hit Venezuela in less than a minute apart
Two earthquakes hit Venezuela in less than a minute apart
India
Society

What is happening inside the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya?

Two-and-a-half years after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the grand Ram Temple, the shrine found itself at the centre of a controversy, with allegations that donations worth tens of millions of rupees offered by devotees had been embezzled.
Publié le
26
/
06
/
2026
To be continued
Two earthquakes hit Venezuela in less than a minute apart
À suivre
Two earthquakes hit Venezuela in less than a minute apart

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