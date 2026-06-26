Two earthquakes hit Venezuela in less than a minute apart

Two earthquakes hit Venezuela within just 39 seconds of each other on the evening of 24 June, triggering widespread panic and causing major damage across the country. The first quake measured 7.2 magnitude and struck near the coastal town of Morón. In less than a minute, a second and stronger 7.5-magnitude quake hit nearby. More than 20 aftershocks were reported afterward. Buildings collapsed in Caracas and other cities, roads cracked open, and residents rushed into the streets as power flickered and structures shook violently. Videos showed heavy damage in the capital and chaos at Simón Bolívar International Airport, where parts of the roof collapsed, filling sections of the terminal with dust and smoke. Emergency services launched rescue operations amid fears that people remained trapped under debris. As per initial reports, at least 32 deaths and hundreds of injuries have been reported, though officials warned the toll could rise as search teams reached affected areas. Tsunami alerts were briefly issued, while authorities urged residents to remain alert for aftershocks and avoid damaged buildings.