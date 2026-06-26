Ketan Agarwal update
As the investigation into Ketan Agarwal's death progressed, more details emerged. Days after police alleged he was pushed off a cliff by Siya Goyal's lover, Siya's parents said she should be hanged if found guilty. Meanwhile, Siya told investigators she never wanted to marry Ketan. This is a developing story with more details on the video awaited.
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Ketan Agarwal update
As the investigation into Ketan Agarwal's death progressed, more details emerged. Days after police alleged he was pushed off a cliff by Siya Goyal's lover, Siya's parents said she should be hanged if found guilty. Meanwhile, Siya told investigators she never wanted to marry Ketan. This is a developing story with more details on the video awaited.
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