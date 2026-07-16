Indian-origin Muslim man stabbed 15 times over his religion in US mall
A routine day at a US shopping mall turned into an act of violence after an Indian-origin kiosk employee was attacked because of his religion by a man with a history of violent offences.
/
/
Indian-origin Muslim man stabbed 15 times over his religion in US mall
A routine day at a US shopping mall turned into an act of violence after an Indian-origin kiosk employee was attacked because of his religion by a man with a history of violent offences.
/
/
To learn more
No items found.