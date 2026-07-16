Is Gen Z lonelier than ever?

"We're very lonely..." That's what many Gen Zs told Brut journalist Aashi Bajpai when she hit the streets to talk about how lonely or connected are they? The surprising part? This is happening in the most digitally connected generation in history. A WHO-backed study found that people aged 13 to 29 are among the loneliest age groups globally. So, in a world where we're always connected online, are we actually feeling more disconnected than ever?