India
Society

Kerala Triple Murder Case: Convict Says 'I Will Kill Again', Shows No Remorse

A Kerala man convicted in a triple murder case told the court he had no regrets and would kill again if someone came in his way. Here's what happened in the Palakkad murder case.
Published on
16
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
Karnataka Doctor Found Dead At Home, 8-Year-Old Son Stabbed; Wife Detained
Karnataka Doctor Found Dead At Home, 8-Year-Old Son Stabbed; Wife Detained
To be continued
Karnataka Doctor Found Dead At Home, 8-Year-Old Son Stabbed; Wife Detained
Karnataka Doctor Found Dead At Home, 8-Year-Old Son Stabbed; Wife Detained
A Kerala court convicted Chenthamara in a triple murder case after he admitted he had no regrets for the killings. The case began in 2019 with the murder of his neighbour Sajitha, whom he blamed for his marital problems. Released on bail in January 2025 while his appeal was pending, he allegedly murdered Sajitha's husband Sudhakaran and his 76-year-old mother Lakshmi within days of his release in Palakkad district. After a two-day manhunt, police arrested him. During a July 13 court hearing, prosecutors said he showed no moral guilt, prompting Chenthamara to reply that he was not Mahatma Gandhi, had no regrets, and would kill again if anyone came in his way. The victims' family has urged the court to impose the strictest punishment.
India
Society

Kerala Triple Murder Case: Convict Says 'I Will Kill Again', Shows No Remorse

A Kerala man convicted in a triple murder case told the court he had no regrets and would kill again if someone came in his way. Here's what happened in the Palakkad murder case.
Publié le
16
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
Karnataka Doctor Found Dead At Home, 8-Year-Old Son Stabbed; Wife Detained
À suivre
Karnataka Doctor Found Dead At Home, 8-Year-Old Son Stabbed; Wife Detained
A Kerala court convicted Chenthamara in a triple murder case after he admitted he had no regrets for the killings. The case began in 2019 with the murder of his neighbour Sajitha, whom he blamed for his marital problems. Released on bail in January 2025 while his appeal was pending, he allegedly murdered Sajitha's husband Sudhakaran and his 76-year-old mother Lakshmi within days of his release in Palakkad district. After a two-day manhunt, police arrested him. During a July 13 court hearing, prosecutors said he showed no moral guilt, prompting Chenthamara to reply that he was not Mahatma Gandhi, had no regrets, and would kill again if anyone came in his way. The victims' family has urged the court to impose the strictest punishment.

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