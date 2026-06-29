Dwarka security guard allegedly assaulted over rules he didn't make.
A security guard was allegedly assaulted after asking a visitor to make an entry in the register. Visitor logs are meant to keep residential societies safe but what happens when security staff face abuse for enforcing the rules?
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Dwarka security guard allegedly assaulted over rules he didn't make.
A security guard was allegedly assaulted after asking a visitor to make an entry in the register. Visitor logs are meant to keep residential societies safe but what happens when security staff face abuse for enforcing the rules?
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