India
Society

Dwarka security guard allegedly assaulted over rules he didn't make.

A security guard was allegedly assaulted after asking a visitor to make an entry in the register. Visitor logs are meant to keep residential societies safe but what happens when security staff face abuse for enforcing the rules?
Published on
29
/
06
/
2026
To be continued
Police launched investigation after video showed anganwadi worker kicking child
Police launched investigation after video showed anganwadi worker kicking child
To be continued
Police launched investigation after video showed anganwadi worker kicking child
Police launched investigation after video showed anganwadi worker kicking child
India
Society

Dwarka security guard allegedly assaulted over rules he didn't make.

A security guard was allegedly assaulted after asking a visitor to make an entry in the register. Visitor logs are meant to keep residential societies safe but what happens when security staff face abuse for enforcing the rules?
Publié le
29
/
06
/
2026
To be continued
Police launched investigation after video showed anganwadi worker kicking child
À suivre
Police launched investigation after video showed anganwadi worker kicking child

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