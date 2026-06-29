India
Society

Inside the Findings of the UN Report on Israel-Palestine Conflict

The “United Nations Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory” presented its latest report before the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva during its 62nd regular session on 23 June 2026. The Commission said it had documented evidence of serious violations of international humanitarian and human rights law in Gaza and the Occupied Palestinian Territory. The Commission was chaired by Justice S. Muralidhar, former Chief Justice of the Orissa High Court and former judge of the Delhi High Court. He was appointed Chair of the Commission in 2025. The other two commissioners were Florence Mumba, a Zambian jurist who had served on multiple international criminal tribunals, and Chris Sidoti, an Australian human rights lawyer and former Australian Human Rights Commissioner.
Published on
29
/
06
/
2026
To be continued
Dwarka security guard allegedly assaulted over rules he didn't make.
Dwarka security guard allegedly assaulted over rules he didn't make.
To be continued
Dwarka security guard allegedly assaulted over rules he didn't make.
Dwarka security guard allegedly assaulted over rules he didn't make.
India
Society

Inside the Findings of the UN Report on Israel-Palestine Conflict

The “United Nations Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory” presented its latest report before the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva during its 62nd regular session on 23 June 2026. The Commission said it had documented evidence of serious violations of international humanitarian and human rights law in Gaza and the Occupied Palestinian Territory. The Commission was chaired by Justice S. Muralidhar, former Chief Justice of the Orissa High Court and former judge of the Delhi High Court. He was appointed Chair of the Commission in 2025. The other two commissioners were Florence Mumba, a Zambian jurist who had served on multiple international criminal tribunals, and Chris Sidoti, an Australian human rights lawyer and former Australian Human Rights Commissioner.
Publié le
29
/
06
/
2026
To be continued
Dwarka security guard allegedly assaulted over rules he didn't make.
À suivre
Dwarka security guard allegedly assaulted over rules he didn't make.

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