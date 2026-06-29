India
Society

Pune murder case update

A fiancée's alleged signal. A lover's push. And a fatal fall that took Ketan Agarwal's life. New details emerged in the Pune murder case, with investigators alleging that Agarwal was pushed off a cliff by Siya Goyal's lover, Chetan Chaudhary. This is a developing story with more updates awaited.
Published on
29
/
06
/
2026
To be continued
Dwarka security guard allegedly assaulted over rules he didn't make.
Dwarka security guard allegedly assaulted over rules he didn't make.
To be continued
Dwarka security guard allegedly assaulted over rules he didn't make.
Dwarka security guard allegedly assaulted over rules he didn't make.
India
Society

Pune murder case update

A fiancée's alleged signal. A lover's push. And a fatal fall that took Ketan Agarwal's life. New details emerged in the Pune murder case, with investigators alleging that Agarwal was pushed off a cliff by Siya Goyal's lover, Chetan Chaudhary. This is a developing story with more updates awaited.
Publié le
29
/
06
/
2026
To be continued
Dwarka security guard allegedly assaulted over rules he didn't make.
À suivre
Dwarka security guard allegedly assaulted over rules he didn't make.

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