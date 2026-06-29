Pune murder case update
A fiancée's alleged signal. A lover's push. And a fatal fall that took Ketan Agarwal's life. New details emerged in the Pune murder case, with investigators alleging that Agarwal was pushed off a cliff by Siya Goyal's lover, Chetan Chaudhary. This is a developing story with more updates awaited.
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Pune murder case update
A fiancée's alleged signal. A lover's push. And a fatal fall that took Ketan Agarwal's life. New details emerged in the Pune murder case, with investigators alleging that Agarwal was pushed off a cliff by Siya Goyal's lover, Chetan Chaudhary. This is a developing story with more updates awaited.
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