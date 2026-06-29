India
Society

Police launched investigation after video showed anganwadi worker kicking child

Navi Mumbai Police launched an investigation after a video showed an Anganwadi worker kicking a young girl, allegedly her own daughter, in the chest at a centre in Panvel. The footage sparked outrage, with parents and locals raising concerns about the safety of children at Anganwadi centres. Officials have also initiated a departmental inquiry into the conduct of the Anganwadi staff. Later, a video surfaced where she said that she was the child’s mother. She alleged that the child was crying and disturbing the class, which prompted her to kick the child out of anger. Anganwadi workers are responsible for providing early childhood education, nutrition and basic healthcare services to children under six, along with supporting pregnant and lactating women. In Maharashtra, they receive a monthly honorarium of Rs. 15,000, while Anganwadi helpers receive Rs. 8,000.
Published on
29
/
06
/
2026
To be continued
Dwarka security guard allegedly assaulted over rules he didn't make.
Dwarka security guard allegedly assaulted over rules he didn't make.
To be continued
Dwarka security guard allegedly assaulted over rules he didn't make.
Dwarka security guard allegedly assaulted over rules he didn't make.
India
Society

Police launched investigation after video showed anganwadi worker kicking child

Navi Mumbai Police launched an investigation after a video showed an Anganwadi worker kicking a young girl, allegedly her own daughter, in the chest at a centre in Panvel. The footage sparked outrage, with parents and locals raising concerns about the safety of children at Anganwadi centres. Officials have also initiated a departmental inquiry into the conduct of the Anganwadi staff. Later, a video surfaced where she said that she was the child’s mother. She alleged that the child was crying and disturbing the class, which prompted her to kick the child out of anger. Anganwadi workers are responsible for providing early childhood education, nutrition and basic healthcare services to children under six, along with supporting pregnant and lactating women. In Maharashtra, they receive a monthly honorarium of Rs. 15,000, while Anganwadi helpers receive Rs. 8,000.
Publié le
29
/
06
/
2026
To be continued
Dwarka security guard allegedly assaulted over rules he didn't make.
À suivre
Dwarka security guard allegedly assaulted over rules he didn't make.

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