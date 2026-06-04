Fire at hotel in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar leaves dozens, including foreign nationals dead
A fire at a multi-storey building in Delhi's Malviya Nagar left at least 20 people dead, triggering a large rescue operation and an investigation into the cause of the blaze.
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Fire at hotel in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar leaves dozens, including foreign nationals dead
A fire at a multi-storey building in Delhi's Malviya Nagar left at least 20 people dead, triggering a large rescue operation and an investigation into the cause of the blaze.
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