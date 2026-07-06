India
Society

Prison riot in Sri Lanka leaves dozens dead and more than 100 others injured

What began as a clash between rival inmate groups inside Sri Lanka's Negombo Prison escalated into one of the country's deadliest prison riots in years, leaving at least 25 people dead.
Published on
06
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
Spitting on poster
Spitting on poster
To be continued
Spitting on poster
Spitting on poster
India
Society

Prison riot in Sri Lanka leaves dozens dead and more than 100 others injured

What began as a clash between rival inmate groups inside Sri Lanka's Negombo Prison escalated into one of the country's deadliest prison riots in years, leaving at least 25 people dead.
Publié le
06
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
Spitting on poster
À suivre
Spitting on poster

On the same topic

spitting-on-poster
Spitting on poster
pilot-escapes-with-minor-injuries-after-paraglider-crash-lands-on-highway
Pilot escapes with minor injuries after paraglider crash lands on highway
he-predicted-it-and-hours-later-it-did-happen
He predicted it and hours later it did happen…
another-pothole-same-story-junagadh-couple-falls-from-their-bike
Another pothole, same story: Junagadh couple falls from their bike
mumbai-monsoon-turns-deadly-child-man-die-in-separate-incidents
Mumbai Monsoon Turns Deadly: Child, Man Die in Separate Incidents
delhi-dehradun-expressway-caves-in
Delhi-Dehradun Expressway caves in

To learn more

No items found.