Prison riot in Sri Lanka leaves dozens dead and more than 100 others injured
What began as a clash between rival inmate groups inside Sri Lanka's Negombo Prison escalated into one of the country's deadliest prison riots in years, leaving at least 25 people dead.
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Prison riot in Sri Lanka leaves dozens dead and more than 100 others injured
What began as a clash between rival inmate groups inside Sri Lanka's Negombo Prison escalated into one of the country's deadliest prison riots in years, leaving at least 25 people dead.
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