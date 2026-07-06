Trigger Warning: This story contains references to sexual assault, murder and mob violence involving a minor. A 12-year-old girl's alleged rape and murder in West Bengal has triggered nationwide outrage. The incident took place in Surjyapur Haat, Baruipur, South 24 Parganas, where the girl's body was allegedly recovered after she went missing while going out to buy a birthday gift. According to police, locals later caught the main accused, who allegedly revealed the location of the body. Soon after, the accused man was allegedly lynched by an angry mob. The incident led to violent protests in West Bengal, with clashes between protesters and police, stone-pelting and a lathi charge. Police have arrested four people in connection with the girl's death and detained local BJP worker Shantanu Mandal during the investigation. The case has once again raised questions about crimes against women, police response, and mob justice in India.