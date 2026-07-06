India
Society

West Bengal protests

A 12-year-old girl was assaulted in West Bengal. But soon after her family recovered her body, they allegedly lynched the accused man.
Published on
06
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
Florida crisis call ended in gunfire
Florida crisis call ended in gunfire
To be continued
Florida crisis call ended in gunfire
Florida crisis call ended in gunfire
Trigger Warning: This story contains references to sexual assault, murder and mob violence involving a minor. A 12-year-old girl's alleged rape and murder in West Bengal has triggered nationwide outrage. The incident took place in Surjyapur Haat, Baruipur, South 24 Parganas, where the girl's body was allegedly recovered after she went missing while going out to buy a birthday gift. According to police, locals later caught the main accused, who allegedly revealed the location of the body. Soon after, the accused man was allegedly lynched by an angry mob. The incident led to violent protests in West Bengal, with clashes between protesters and police, stone-pelting and a lathi charge. Police have arrested four people in connection with the girl's death and detained local BJP worker Shantanu Mandal during the investigation. The case has once again raised questions about crimes against women, police response, and mob justice in India.
India
Society

West Bengal protests

A 12-year-old girl was assaulted in West Bengal. But soon after her family recovered her body, they allegedly lynched the accused man.
Publié le
06
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
Florida crisis call ended in gunfire
À suivre
Florida crisis call ended in gunfire
Trigger Warning: This story contains references to sexual assault, murder and mob violence involving a minor. A 12-year-old girl's alleged rape and murder in West Bengal has triggered nationwide outrage. The incident took place in Surjyapur Haat, Baruipur, South 24 Parganas, where the girl's body was allegedly recovered after she went missing while going out to buy a birthday gift. According to police, locals later caught the main accused, who allegedly revealed the location of the body. Soon after, the accused man was allegedly lynched by an angry mob. The incident led to violent protests in West Bengal, with clashes between protesters and police, stone-pelting and a lathi charge. Police have arrested four people in connection with the girl's death and detained local BJP worker Shantanu Mandal during the investigation. The case has once again raised questions about crimes against women, police response, and mob justice in India.

On the same topic

florida-crisis-call-ended-in-gunfire
Florida crisis call ended in gunfire
prison-riot-in-sri-lanka-leaves-dozens-dead-and-more-than-100-others-injured
Prison riot in Sri Lanka leaves dozens dead and more than 100 others injured
spitting-on-poster
Spitting on poster
pilot-escapes-with-minor-injuries-after-paraglider-crash-lands-on-highway
Pilot escapes with minor injuries after paraglider crash lands on highway
he-predicted-it-and-hours-later-it-did-happen
He predicted it and hours later it did happen…
another-pothole-same-story-junagadh-couple-falls-from-their-bike
Another pothole, same story: Junagadh couple falls from their bike

To learn more

No items found.