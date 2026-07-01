India
Society

I Didn't Expect Getting a Passport to Be This Difficult

I applied for my passport in 2025, thinking it would be a straightforward process. Instead, a simple mismatch in my documents turned it into months of delays, repeated visits, and endless follow-ups before I finally got it. In this video, I share my entire passport journey. If you're planning to apply for a passport, my experience might help you avoid similar hassles. Have you ever faced problems while applying for a passport? We would love to hear your story in the comments.
Published on
01
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
Tourist Calls Out Visitors For Feeding Himalayan Marmots In Ladakh For Reels
Tourist Calls Out Visitors For Feeding Himalayan Marmots In Ladakh For Reels
To be continued
Tourist Calls Out Visitors For Feeding Himalayan Marmots In Ladakh For Reels
Tourist Calls Out Visitors For Feeding Himalayan Marmots In Ladakh For Reels
India
Society

I Didn't Expect Getting a Passport to Be This Difficult

I applied for my passport in 2025, thinking it would be a straightforward process. Instead, a simple mismatch in my documents turned it into months of delays, repeated visits, and endless follow-ups before I finally got it. In this video, I share my entire passport journey. If you're planning to apply for a passport, my experience might help you avoid similar hassles. Have you ever faced problems while applying for a passport? We would love to hear your story in the comments.
Publié le
01
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
Tourist Calls Out Visitors For Feeding Himalayan Marmots In Ladakh For Reels
À suivre
Tourist Calls Out Visitors For Feeding Himalayan Marmots In Ladakh For Reels

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