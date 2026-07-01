I Didn't Expect Getting a Passport to Be This Difficult

I applied for my passport in 2025, thinking it would be a straightforward process. Instead, a simple mismatch in my documents turned it into months of delays, repeated visits, and endless follow-ups before I finally got it. In this video, I share my entire passport journey. If you're planning to apply for a passport, my experience might help you avoid similar hassles. Have you ever faced problems while applying for a passport? We would love to hear your story in the comments.