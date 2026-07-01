The Sarthak Mattoo hit-and-run: What happened that morning?
Sarthak Mattoo, a 34-year-old event manager was killed in a hit-and-run accident. He was riding on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway, going to work when he was allegedly hit by a leased Mahindra Thar. The driver fled the scene after the collision but were later arrested.
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The Sarthak Mattoo hit-and-run: What happened that morning?
Sarthak Mattoo, a 34-year-old event manager was killed in a hit-and-run accident. He was riding on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway, going to work when he was allegedly hit by a leased Mahindra Thar. The driver fled the scene after the collision but were later arrested.
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