India
Society

The Sarthak Mattoo hit-and-run: What happened that morning?

Sarthak Mattoo, a 34-year-old event manager was killed in a hit-and-run accident. He was riding on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway, going to work when he was allegedly hit by a leased Mahindra Thar. The driver fled the scene after the collision but were later arrested.
Published on
01
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
Tourist Calls Out Visitors For Feeding Himalayan Marmots In Ladakh For Reels
Tourist Calls Out Visitors For Feeding Himalayan Marmots In Ladakh For Reels
To be continued
Tourist Calls Out Visitors For Feeding Himalayan Marmots In Ladakh For Reels
Tourist Calls Out Visitors For Feeding Himalayan Marmots In Ladakh For Reels
India
Society

The Sarthak Mattoo hit-and-run: What happened that morning?

Sarthak Mattoo, a 34-year-old event manager was killed in a hit-and-run accident. He was riding on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway, going to work when he was allegedly hit by a leased Mahindra Thar. The driver fled the scene after the collision but were later arrested.
Publié le
01
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
Tourist Calls Out Visitors For Feeding Himalayan Marmots In Ladakh For Reels
À suivre
Tourist Calls Out Visitors For Feeding Himalayan Marmots In Ladakh For Reels

On the same topic

tourist-calls-out-visitors-for-feeding-himalayan-marmots-in-ladakh-for-reels
Tourist Calls Out Visitors For Feeding Himalayan Marmots In Ladakh For Reels
i-didn-t-expect-getting-a-passport-to-be-this-difficult
I Didn't Expect Getting a Passport to Be This Difficult
indian-family-vandalises-restaurant-and-creates-chaos-in-vietnam
Indian family vandalises restaurant and creates chaos in Vietnam
man-s-fail-robbery-attempt-in-rajasthan
Man's fail robbery attempt in Rajasthan
faridabad-businessman-took-his-own-life-alleging-harassment-by-in-laws
Faridabad businessman took his own life alleging harassment by in-laws...
a-man-entered-a-condominium-with-a-17-year-old-but-left-with-her-body-stuffed-inside-in-bangkok
A man entered a condominium with a 17-year-old but left with her body stuffed inside in Bangkok

To learn more

No items found.