Momo seller gets burn injuries after police action causes hot water to fall on her
A road clearance drive ahead of the movement of Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma’s convoy, put the spotlight on VIP culture and police action after a Jaipur momo seller was left with serious burn injuries.
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Momo seller gets burn injuries after police action causes hot water to fall on her
A road clearance drive ahead of the movement of Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma’s convoy, put the spotlight on VIP culture and police action after a Jaipur momo seller was left with serious burn injuries.
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