India
Society

Momo seller gets burn injuries after police action causes hot water to fall on her

A road clearance drive ahead of the movement of Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma’s convoy, put the spotlight on VIP culture and police action after a Jaipur momo seller was left with serious burn injuries.
Published on
29
/
06
/
2026
To be continued
Dwarka security guard allegedly assaulted over rules he didn't make.
Dwarka security guard allegedly assaulted over rules he didn't make.
To be continued
Dwarka security guard allegedly assaulted over rules he didn't make.
Dwarka security guard allegedly assaulted over rules he didn't make.
India
Society

Momo seller gets burn injuries after police action causes hot water to fall on her

A road clearance drive ahead of the movement of Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma’s convoy, put the spotlight on VIP culture and police action after a Jaipur momo seller was left with serious burn injuries.
Publié le
29
/
06
/
2026
To be continued
Dwarka security guard allegedly assaulted over rules he didn't make.
À suivre
Dwarka security guard allegedly assaulted over rules he didn't make.

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