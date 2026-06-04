India
Society

Inside the Malviya Nagar Hotel Fire

A fire broke out at a hotel in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar on the morning of 3 June 2026, claiming around 21 lives and leaving several others critically injured. In this ground report, we went beyond the headlines to understand what happened on the day of the blaze, spoke to eyewitnesses and examined the questions being raised about safety measures and accountability. Who were the people trapped inside? Could this tragedy have been prevented? And what does it reveal about fire safety in the capital of India? Watch the full report to understand.
Published on
04
/
06
/
2026
To be continued
Fire at hotel in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar leaves dozens, including foreign nationals dead
Fire at hotel in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar leaves dozens, including foreign nationals dead
To be continued
Fire at hotel in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar leaves dozens, including foreign nationals dead
Fire at hotel in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar leaves dozens, including foreign nationals dead
India
Society

Inside the Malviya Nagar Hotel Fire

A fire broke out at a hotel in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar on the morning of 3 June 2026, claiming around 21 lives and leaving several others critically injured. In this ground report, we went beyond the headlines to understand what happened on the day of the blaze, spoke to eyewitnesses and examined the questions being raised about safety measures and accountability. Who were the people trapped inside? Could this tragedy have been prevented? And what does it reveal about fire safety in the capital of India? Watch the full report to understand.
Publié le
04
/
06
/
2026
To be continued
Fire at hotel in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar leaves dozens, including foreign nationals dead
À suivre
Fire at hotel in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar leaves dozens, including foreign nationals dead

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