"Is Gen-Z less intimate?" | Brut People

"Nobody's dating anymore." "Everyone's hooking up." "We're in a sex recession." You've probably heard at least one of these before. But is Gen-Z actually having less sex and intimacy, or are we just approaching relationships differently? Even a US-based study hints at a broader decline in sexual activity among young adults, but the lived experiences were different… Brut journalist Aashi Bajpai hit the streets of Delhi to talk about dating, hookups, relationships and what intimacy means to Gen-Z today. Turns out, the reality is far more nuanced than the narrative. Watch till the end, then tell us in the comments:point_down: Are we really in a "sex recession," or is Gen Z simply redefining what intimacy looks like?