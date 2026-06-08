India
Society

Khan Sir Arrested

Educator Khan Sir was arrested in connection with an ongoing investigation into an alleged firing and vandalism incident outside his coaching institute, Khan Global Studies, in Patna. The case stems from an attack on 2 June, during which a group allegedly pelted stones and damaged property. While Khan Sir had earlier claimed that multiple rounds were fired outside the institute and accused individuals linked to a rival coaching centre, police later arrested two security guards associated with the institute after a video allegedly showed shots being fired into the air. Several arrests have been made so far, and authorities say the investigation remains ongoing.
Published on
08
/
06
/
2026
To be continued
7.8 magnitude earthquake struck southern Philippines, damaging buildings and injuring hundreds
7.8 magnitude earthquake struck southern Philippines, damaging buildings and injuring hundreds
To be continued
7.8 magnitude earthquake struck southern Philippines, damaging buildings and injuring hundreds
7.8 magnitude earthquake struck southern Philippines, damaging buildings and injuring hundreds
India
Society

Khan Sir Arrested

Educator Khan Sir was arrested in connection with an ongoing investigation into an alleged firing and vandalism incident outside his coaching institute, Khan Global Studies, in Patna. The case stems from an attack on 2 June, during which a group allegedly pelted stones and damaged property. While Khan Sir had earlier claimed that multiple rounds were fired outside the institute and accused individuals linked to a rival coaching centre, police later arrested two security guards associated with the institute after a video allegedly showed shots being fired into the air. Several arrests have been made so far, and authorities say the investigation remains ongoing.
Publié le
08
/
06
/
2026
To be continued
7.8 magnitude earthquake struck southern Philippines, damaging buildings and injuring hundreds
À suivre
7.8 magnitude earthquake struck southern Philippines, damaging buildings and injuring hundreds

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