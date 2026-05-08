India
Society

Mirrors installed to curb public urination in Mysuru

“The person who came up with this idea deserves a raise…” A mirror-covered wall in Mysuru has gone viral after authorities used it to stop public urination near a busy bus stand.
Published on
08
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
Nida Khan, an accused in TCS Nashik case, was arrested in Maharashtra
Nida Khan, an accused in TCS Nashik case, was arrested in Maharashtra
To be continued
Nida Khan, an accused in TCS Nashik case, was arrested in Maharashtra
Nida Khan, an accused in TCS Nashik case, was arrested in Maharashtra
India
Society

Mirrors installed to curb public urination in Mysuru

“The person who came up with this idea deserves a raise…” A mirror-covered wall in Mysuru has gone viral after authorities used it to stop public urination near a busy bus stand.
Publié le
08
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
Nida Khan, an accused in TCS Nashik case, was arrested in Maharashtra
À suivre
Nida Khan, an accused in TCS Nashik case, was arrested in Maharashtra

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