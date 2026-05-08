Mirrors installed to curb public urination in Mysuru
“The person who came up with this idea deserves a raise…” A mirror-covered wall in Mysuru has gone viral after authorities used it to stop public urination near a busy bus stand.
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Mirrors installed to curb public urination in Mysuru
“The person who came up with this idea deserves a raise…” A mirror-covered wall in Mysuru has gone viral after authorities used it to stop public urination near a busy bus stand.
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