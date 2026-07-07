India
Society

Portugal vs Spain screening

“Portugal or Spain? Ronaldo or Yamal? Sleep or football?” For fans in India, following the FIFA World Cup has meant staying up through the night, waking up exhausted, and somehow doing it all over again for the next match. Brut headed to a Portugal vs Spain screening to hear fans’ predictions, their boldest takes, and just how much sleep they’re willing to sacrifice for football.
Published on
07
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
Bhavitha Mandava Opens Up About Going From Student Debt to Chanel's Biggest Runways
Bhavitha Mandava Opens Up About Going From Student Debt to Chanel's Biggest Runways
To be continued
Bhavitha Mandava Opens Up About Going From Student Debt to Chanel's Biggest Runways
Bhavitha Mandava Opens Up About Going From Student Debt to Chanel's Biggest Runways
India
Society

Portugal vs Spain screening

“Portugal or Spain? Ronaldo or Yamal? Sleep or football?” For fans in India, following the FIFA World Cup has meant staying up through the night, waking up exhausted, and somehow doing it all over again for the next match. Brut headed to a Portugal vs Spain screening to hear fans’ predictions, their boldest takes, and just how much sleep they’re willing to sacrifice for football.
Publié le
07
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
Bhavitha Mandava Opens Up About Going From Student Debt to Chanel's Biggest Runways
À suivre
Bhavitha Mandava Opens Up About Going From Student Debt to Chanel's Biggest Runways

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