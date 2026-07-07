Portugal vs Spain screening
“Portugal or Spain? Ronaldo or Yamal? Sleep or football?” For fans in India, following the FIFA World Cup has meant staying up through the night, waking up exhausted, and somehow doing it all over again for the next match. Brut headed to a Portugal vs Spain screening to hear fans’ predictions, their boldest takes, and just how much sleep they’re willing to sacrifice for football.
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Portugal vs Spain screening
“Portugal or Spain? Ronaldo or Yamal? Sleep or football?” For fans in India, following the FIFA World Cup has meant staying up through the night, waking up exhausted, and somehow doing it all over again for the next match. Brut headed to a Portugal vs Spain screening to hear fans’ predictions, their boldest takes, and just how much sleep they’re willing to sacrifice for football.
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