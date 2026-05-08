India
Society

Rat poison behind the deaths of family of four in Mumbai

Days after a Mumbai family lost their lives after eating biryani and watermelon for dinner, forensic tests found rat poison in the family’s viscera samples, with investigation now focusing on how the toxin entered the food item.
Published on
08
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
A Young Voice Calls for a United India in Parliament
A Young Voice Calls for a United India in Parliament
To be continued
A Young Voice Calls for a United India in Parliament
A Young Voice Calls for a United India in Parliament
India
Society

Rat poison behind the deaths of family of four in Mumbai

Days after a Mumbai family lost their lives after eating biryani and watermelon for dinner, forensic tests found rat poison in the family’s viscera samples, with investigation now focusing on how the toxin entered the food item.
Publié le
08
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
A Young Voice Calls for a United India in Parliament
À suivre
A Young Voice Calls for a United India in Parliament

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