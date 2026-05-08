Rat poison behind the deaths of family of four in Mumbai
Days after a Mumbai family lost their lives after eating biryani and watermelon for dinner, forensic tests found rat poison in the family’s viscera samples, with investigation now focusing on how the toxin entered the food item.
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Rat poison behind the deaths of family of four in Mumbai
Days after a Mumbai family lost their lives after eating biryani and watermelon for dinner, forensic tests found rat poison in the family’s viscera samples, with investigation now focusing on how the toxin entered the food item.
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