Rooftopping: Why do people climb skyscrapers
A couple climbed the Empire State Building for what looked like a proposal. But their stunt is part of a larger rooftopping culture where people risk arrest, injury and even death for extreme internet visuals.
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Rooftopping: Why do people climb skyscrapers
A couple climbed the Empire State Building for what looked like a proposal. But their stunt is part of a larger rooftopping culture where people risk arrest, injury and even death for extreme internet visuals.
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