India
Society

Rooftopping: Why do people climb skyscrapers

A couple climbed the Empire State Building for what looked like a proposal. But their stunt is part of a larger rooftopping culture where people risk arrest, injury and even death for extreme internet visuals.
Published on
02
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
"Is Gen-Z less intimate?" | Brut People
"Is Gen-Z less intimate?" | Brut People
To be continued
"Is Gen-Z less intimate?" | Brut People
"Is Gen-Z less intimate?" | Brut People
India
Society

Rooftopping: Why do people climb skyscrapers

A couple climbed the Empire State Building for what looked like a proposal. But their stunt is part of a larger rooftopping culture where people risk arrest, injury and even death for extreme internet visuals.
Publié le
02
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
"Is Gen-Z less intimate?" | Brut People
À suivre
"Is Gen-Z less intimate?" | Brut People

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