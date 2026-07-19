Sonakshi Sinha extends her support to the CJP protest and activist Sonam Wangchuk

Actor Sonakshi Sinha has extended her support to activist Sonam Wangchuk amid his ongoing hunger strike and the student-led protest in Delhi. In a video shared on Instagram, Sonakshi criticised the police action that led to Wangchuk being removed from Jantar Mantar and said she was relieved to know he was safe. She praised Wangchuk's supporters, particularly the students and young protesters, for remaining peaceful and disciplined throughout the demonstrations. Calling the youth the country's greatest strength, Sonakshi said the protesters had continued to stand by their beliefs despite discomfort and challenges. She urged everyone participating in the planned Parliament march on July 20 to continue raising their voices peacefully. "Raise your voice, but stay the same way you are, which is your movement's biggest strength. Peace, unity and respect," she said in her message. Her statement comes as Sonam Wangchuk remains hospitalised after his health deteriorated during his hunger strike. The activist has been under medical observation following his removal from the protest site.