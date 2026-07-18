Climate activist and education reformer Sonam Wangchuk was taken to a government hospital by Delhi Police on 18 July, the 21st day of his indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar, after authorities said his health had deteriorated. The move came after doctors raised concerns about his condition and following directions from the Delhi High Court that his health be monitored daily and medical intervention be provided if required. Why Was Sonam Wangchuk Hospitalised? According to Delhi Police, Wangchuk was shifted to the hospital "for essential medical care" based on expert medical advice and in compliance with the Delhi High Court's orders. Police said his health had worsened after nearly three weeks of fasting and appealed to protesters gathered at Jantar Mantar to peacefully end the demonstration. What Is Sonam Wangchuk Protesting? Wangchuk has been on a hunger strike since 28 June in solidarity with the youth-led Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). The protesters are demanding: The resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Accountability over alleged irregularities and paper leaks in the NEET examination Reforms to India's examination system The protest is also expected to culminate in a planned march to Parliament on 20 July. What Happened During the Hospital Transfer? Police said some protesters attempted to obstruct the transfer, resulting in a brief commotion, but maintained that the hospitalisation was carried out safely and in accordance with court directions. Supporters of Wangchuk criticised the move, while his wife reportedly questioned the need for hospitalisation and said no medical treatment should be administered without his consent. What Is Sonam Wangchuk's Health Condition? Authorities have not released a detailed medical bulletin, but police said the decision to move Wangchuk was taken after doctors advised immediate medical intervention because of his deteriorating condition. Wangchuk had reportedly lost significant weight during the fast and had become visibly weak in recent days. What Happens Next? Wangchuk remains under medical supervision while the protest movement continues. Protest organisers have said they intend to proceed with their planned march to Parliament, while the government's next response to the demonstrators' demands remains uncertain.