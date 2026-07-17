India
Society

Islamic religious lessons assigned as homework landed a Hyderabad school in controversy

A Class 2 homework assignment in Hyderabad led to protests and a wider debate on religious instruction in schools after a Hindu student was allegedly asked to learn Islamic prayers.
Published on
17
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
A 21-year-old woman was stabbed to death by her relative
A 21-year-old woman was stabbed to death by her relative
To be continued
A 21-year-old woman was stabbed to death by her relative
A 21-year-old woman was stabbed to death by her relative
India
Society

Islamic religious lessons assigned as homework landed a Hyderabad school in controversy

A Class 2 homework assignment in Hyderabad led to protests and a wider debate on religious instruction in schools after a Hindu student was allegedly asked to learn Islamic prayers.
Publié le
17
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
A 21-year-old woman was stabbed to death by her relative
À suivre
A 21-year-old woman was stabbed to death by her relative

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