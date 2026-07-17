India
Society

A 21-year-old woman was stabbed to death by her relative

A 21-year-old woman was stabbed to death by her relative while waiting at a bus stand in Karnataka. While police suspect the attack was driven by one-sided love, the motive was still under investigation. But this case echoes several others where women were allegedly attacked after rejecting a man's advances…
Published on
17
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
Islamic religious lessons assigned as homework landed a Hyderabad school in controversy
Islamic religious lessons assigned as homework landed a Hyderabad school in controversy
To be continued
Islamic religious lessons assigned as homework landed a Hyderabad school in controversy
Islamic religious lessons assigned as homework landed a Hyderabad school in controversy
India
Society

A 21-year-old woman was stabbed to death by her relative

A 21-year-old woman was stabbed to death by her relative while waiting at a bus stand in Karnataka. While police suspect the attack was driven by one-sided love, the motive was still under investigation. But this case echoes several others where women were allegedly attacked after rejecting a man's advances…
Publié le
17
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
Islamic religious lessons assigned as homework landed a Hyderabad school in controversy
À suivre
Islamic religious lessons assigned as homework landed a Hyderabad school in controversy

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