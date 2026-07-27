Soya chaap preparation video sparks hygiene concerns
A viral video took the internet by frenzy showing shirtless men playing on a soya chaap dough as water gushed from a pipe… As of publishing this, the video's location remained unknown.
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Soya chaap preparation video sparks hygiene concerns
A viral video took the internet by frenzy showing shirtless men playing on a soya chaap dough as water gushed from a pipe… As of publishing this, the video's location remained unknown.
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