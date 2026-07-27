India
Society

Soya chaap preparation video sparks hygiene concerns

A viral video took the internet by frenzy showing shirtless men playing on a soya chaap dough as water gushed from a pipe… As of publishing this, the video's location remained unknown.
Published on
27
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
Bengaluru BMTC Viral Video Sparks Fresh Debate Over Women's Safety On Public Transport
Bengaluru BMTC Viral Video Sparks Fresh Debate Over Women's Safety On Public Transport
To be continued
Bengaluru BMTC Viral Video Sparks Fresh Debate Over Women's Safety On Public Transport
Bengaluru BMTC Viral Video Sparks Fresh Debate Over Women's Safety On Public Transport
India
Society

Soya chaap preparation video sparks hygiene concerns

A viral video took the internet by frenzy showing shirtless men playing on a soya chaap dough as water gushed from a pipe… As of publishing this, the video's location remained unknown.
Publié le
27
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
Bengaluru BMTC Viral Video Sparks Fresh Debate Over Women's Safety On Public Transport
À suivre
Bengaluru BMTC Viral Video Sparks Fresh Debate Over Women's Safety On Public Transport

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