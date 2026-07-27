The NEET paper leak protest may have ended, but the conversation around it hasn't… A video showing members of the Cockroach Janta Party celebrating after the conclusion of the agitation sparked a debate online.

The 36-day-long NEET paper leak protest ended after the resignation of former Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Soon after the conclusion of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) agitation, videos showing members of the group celebrating with music and dancing surfaced online. Among those seen in the videos were CJP spokespersons Sourav Das and Ashutosh Ranka. Some social media users also tagged Muhammad Junaid and questioned his absence from the celebration. Sourav Das was part of the CJP delegation that held discussions with the Centre before the protest ended. The videos led to discussions online, with some users questioning the celebration as visuals from the protest showed clashes between students and police. Meanwhile, Dharmendra Pradhan returned to Parliament after resigning as Education Minister on 27 July and was welcomed with shawls and garlands.