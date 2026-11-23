American rapper Swae Lee stopped his performance at Shillong's Cherry Blossom Festival after a man allegedly threw beer at him on stage on 21 November. A video from the concert shows beer being thrown towards the rapper during his performance. Swae Lee stopped the music and confronted the crowd, saying, “Stop that s**t, bro.” Security personnel removed the man accused of throwing the beer and handed him over to the police, according to PTI. The incident took place in Shillong, Meghalaya, during the Cherry Blossom Festival. Swae Lee is known for songs such as “Black Beatles” and “Sunflower”. The incident also follows reports of disruptions during performances at the festival. According to Firstpost, singer Khalid also faced an onstage disruption after a T-shirt was thrown towards him.