The Athlete The Country Forgot

Her medals fill plastic bags, but they haven't brought her financial security. In a small home in Tarakeshwar, around 80 km from Kolkata, lives Bulti Roy, an athlete who has won medals at national and international competitions. Yet the victories that brought her glory never brought her stability. She still struggles to make ends meet. No expensive running shoes. No professional coach, no sponsors, but there is one thing Bulti has never lost: the will to run.