India
Society

The Athlete The Country Forgot

Her medals fill plastic bags, but they haven't brought her financial security. In a small home in Tarakeshwar, around 80 km from Kolkata, lives Bulti Roy, an athlete who has won medals at national and international competitions. Yet the victories that brought her glory never brought her stability. She still struggles to make ends meet. No expensive running shoes. No professional coach, no sponsors, but there is one thing Bulti has never lost: the will to run.
Published on
07
/
06
/
2026
To be continued
Lalit Modi on Alleged Threats From Dawood Ibrahim's Gang
Lalit Modi on Alleged Threats From Dawood Ibrahim's Gang
To be continued
Lalit Modi on Alleged Threats From Dawood Ibrahim's Gang
Lalit Modi on Alleged Threats From Dawood Ibrahim's Gang
India
Society

The Athlete The Country Forgot

Her medals fill plastic bags, but they haven't brought her financial security. In a small home in Tarakeshwar, around 80 km from Kolkata, lives Bulti Roy, an athlete who has won medals at national and international competitions. Yet the victories that brought her glory never brought her stability. She still struggles to make ends meet. No expensive running shoes. No professional coach, no sponsors, but there is one thing Bulti has never lost: the will to run.
Publié le
07
/
06
/
2026
To be continued
Lalit Modi on Alleged Threats From Dawood Ibrahim's Gang
À suivre
Lalit Modi on Alleged Threats From Dawood Ibrahim's Gang

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