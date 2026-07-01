India
Society

Tourist Calls Out Visitors For Feeding Himalayan Marmots In Ladakh For Reels

A traveller in Ladakh has sparked a conversation about responsible tourism after calling out visitors for allegedly feeding Himalayan marmots to film social media reels. While travelling to Pangong Lake, Soumya Chatterjee claimed the animals have become less common over the years and urged tourists to leave them undisturbed. Feeding wild animals can make them dependent on humans and alter their natural behaviour. Himalayan marmots are protected under India's Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, making their conservation an important part of preserving Ladakh's fragile ecosystem.
Published on
01
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
I Didn't Expect Getting a Passport to Be This Difficult
I Didn't Expect Getting a Passport to Be This Difficult
To be continued
I Didn't Expect Getting a Passport to Be This Difficult
I Didn't Expect Getting a Passport to Be This Difficult
India
Society

Tourist Calls Out Visitors For Feeding Himalayan Marmots In Ladakh For Reels

A traveller in Ladakh has sparked a conversation about responsible tourism after calling out visitors for allegedly feeding Himalayan marmots to film social media reels. While travelling to Pangong Lake, Soumya Chatterjee claimed the animals have become less common over the years and urged tourists to leave them undisturbed. Feeding wild animals can make them dependent on humans and alter their natural behaviour. Himalayan marmots are protected under India's Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, making their conservation an important part of preserving Ladakh's fragile ecosystem.
Publié le
01
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
I Didn't Expect Getting a Passport to Be This Difficult
À suivre
I Didn't Expect Getting a Passport to Be This Difficult

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