Tourist Calls Out Visitors For Feeding Himalayan Marmots In Ladakh For Reels

A traveller in Ladakh has sparked a conversation about responsible tourism after calling out visitors for allegedly feeding Himalayan marmots to film social media reels. While travelling to Pangong Lake, Soumya Chatterjee claimed the animals have become less common over the years and urged tourists to leave them undisturbed. Feeding wild animals can make them dependent on humans and alter their natural behaviour. Himalayan marmots are protected under India's Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, making their conservation an important part of preserving Ladakh's fragile ecosystem.