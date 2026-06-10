Two Indian armed forces personnel awarded the Kirti Chakra award for their courage posthumously
Mothers of two posthumous Kirti Chakra awardees received the honours at Rashtrapati Bhavan, recognising their son’s exceptional courage and sacrifice.
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Two Indian armed forces personnel awarded the Kirti Chakra award for their courage posthumously
Mothers of two posthumous Kirti Chakra awardees received the honours at Rashtrapati Bhavan, recognising their son’s exceptional courage and sacrifice.
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