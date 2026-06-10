India
Society

Two Indian armed forces personnel awarded the Kirti Chakra award for their courage posthumously

Mothers of two posthumous Kirti Chakra awardees received the honours at Rashtrapati Bhavan, recognising their son’s exceptional courage and sacrifice.
Published on
10
/
06
/
2026
To be continued
Man assaults parent in UP
Man assaults parent in UP
To be continued
Man assaults parent in UP
Man assaults parent in UP
India
Society

Two Indian armed forces personnel awarded the Kirti Chakra award for their courage posthumously

Mothers of two posthumous Kirti Chakra awardees received the honours at Rashtrapati Bhavan, recognising their son’s exceptional courage and sacrifice.
Publié le
10
/
06
/
2026
To be continued
Man assaults parent in UP
À suivre
Man assaults parent in UP

On the same topic

man-assaults-parent-in-up
Man assaults parent in UP
actor-breaks-down-over-alleged-killing-of-a-community-dog
Actor breaks down over alleged killing of a community dog
mridul-on-domestic-helps
Mridul on domestic helps
racist-slurs-hurled-in-canada
Racist slurs hurled in Canada
a-man-was-subjected-to-torture-over-suspicion-of-stealing-a-water-pump
A man was subjected to torture over suspicion of stealing a water pump
how-a-mumbai-concert-turned-fatal
How a Mumbai concert turned fatal

To learn more

No items found.