What 20 Days of Cockroach Janta Party Protest Really Look Like

We returned to the Cockroach Janta Party protest on its 20th day. Relentless rain had soaked the protesters' belongings, and they were eager to show us what life at the protest site had become. As night fell, people found ways to keep their spirits up. Some sang songs, others recited poetry, played musical instruments, and even organised a game of cricket. These moments of joy offered a brief escape from the hardships of the protest, especially for those, who, like political and environmental activist Sonam Wangchuk, had also been on a hunger strike for nearly two weeks. Protesters said that they would only break their fast with the resignation of the Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan. We met people from all walks of life, not just students but teachers, artists, NGO workers, corporate employees, and even acid attack survivors. The site remained under heavy security. Police personnel were deployed across the area, and our every movement appeared to be closely monitored by both officers and surveillance cameras. We also spoke to Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke to understand where he believed this movement was headed and what the party's plans were for the days ahead.