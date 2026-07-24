India
Society

Does joining the Jantar Mantar protest now mean entering a constant surveillance zone?

From AI powered cameras and facial recognition to Meta smart glasses, surveillance measures deployed at Delhi's Jantar Mantar protest have triggered concerns over privacy and the limits of police monitoring.
Published on
24
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
Cops mishandle a woman protester
Cops mishandle a woman protester
To be continued
Cops mishandle a woman protester
Cops mishandle a woman protester
India
Society

Does joining the Jantar Mantar protest now mean entering a constant surveillance zone?

From AI powered cameras and facial recognition to Meta smart glasses, surveillance measures deployed at Delhi's Jantar Mantar protest have triggered concerns over privacy and the limits of police monitoring.
Publié le
24
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
Cops mishandle a woman protester
À suivre
Cops mishandle a woman protester

On the same topic

cops-mishandle-a-woman-protester
Cops mishandle a woman protester
why-sonam-wangchuk-ended-his-fast-without-dharmendra-pradhan-s-resignation
Why Sonam Wangchuk ended his fast without Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation
woman-assaulted-at-cjp-protest
Woman assaulted at CJP protest
did-delhi-police-use-pellet-guns-during-the-cjp-protest
Did Delhi police use pellet guns during the CJP protest?
mumbai-cop-suspended-after-viral-video
Mumbai cop suspended after viral video
delhi-s-jantar-mantar-protests-spurge-across-the-country
Delhi’s Jantar Mantar protests spurge across the country

To learn more

No items found.