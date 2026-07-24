Does joining the Jantar Mantar protest now mean entering a constant surveillance zone?
From AI powered cameras and facial recognition to Meta smart glasses, surveillance measures deployed at Delhi's Jantar Mantar protest have triggered concerns over privacy and the limits of police monitoring.
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Does joining the Jantar Mantar protest now mean entering a constant surveillance zone?
From AI powered cameras and facial recognition to Meta smart glasses, surveillance measures deployed at Delhi's Jantar Mantar protest have triggered concerns over privacy and the limits of police monitoring.
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